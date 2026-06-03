Drugs, women & kids’ safety priority for new police chief Aggarwal

"We intend to take all necessary measures to consistently maintain law and order in Tamil Nadu, curb the trafficking of narcotics, control crimes committed against women and children, and reduce the cybercrimes. I request the public, as well as the media, to extend support and cooperation to the Tamil Nadu Police in these endeavors," DGP Aggarwal appealed after taking charge.

He then paid respects at the Martyrs Column inside the State police headquarters.