M K Stalin opens 'Anbagam' on M Karunanidhi's birth anniversary

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated the renovated headquarters of the party's youth wing, 'Anbagam', on Anna Salai, ahead of the 103rd birth anniversary celebrations of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.
The building, which now houses the youth wing of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), was renovated after 38 years. An exclusive library has also been established as part of the renovation works.
Anbagam occupies a significant place in the party's history. The building functioned as the DMK headquarters from 1964 until the inauguration of Anna Arivalayam in 1987. Following the shift of the party headquarters, the premises were dedicated to the DMK youth wing.
The building was originally inaugurated on June 3, 1968, in the presence of Karunanidhi and formally opened by former DMK general secretary K Anbazhagan.
As part of the event, Stalin also unveiled a 75-foot party flag mast at the Anbagam campus.
Earlier in the day, Stalin paid floral tributes at Karunanidhi's memorial on Marina Beach and garlanded his statues at Anna Arivalayam and the Murasoli office.
In a message posted on social media platform X on the occasion of his father's birth anniversary, Stalin called upon the party cadre to work towards rebuilding the party's strength.
"Let us write a new chapter of victory and remove the darkness surrounding Tamil Nadu with the light of the Rising Sun," he said.