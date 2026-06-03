M K Stalin opens 'Anbagam' on M Karunanidhi's birth anniversary

The building, which now houses the youth wing of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), was renovated after 38 years. An exclusive library has also been established as part of the renovation works.

Anbagam occupies a significant place in the party's history. The building functioned as the DMK headquarters from 1964 until the inauguration of Anna Arivalayam in 1987. Following the shift of the party headquarters, the premises were dedicated to the DMK youth wing.