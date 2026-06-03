Immature activities of TVK Ministers amusing: Sivasankar

TIRUCHY: The unusual and immature activities of TVK ministers amuse the DMK cadres, said former minister SS Sivasankar and recalled that the former Chief Minister MK Stalin would call his minister at any time for any suggestions, advice and inquiries.
Speaking in Ariyalur on the sidelines of the birthday celebration of late chief minister and DMK president M Karunanidhi, the former minister Sivasankar charged that CM Vijay, who came to thank the people in Tiruchy East, turned the meeting into an election campaign.
“The Chief Minister thinks that his duty is to sit in the chair doing nothing. Actually, a CM should work around the clock and should have vast knowledge in every subject or else, he should gain knowledge. We have been in constant touch with the then chief minister Stalin. But, now, the Chief Minister Joseph Vijay is not reachable even to his ministers after 4 pm,” charged Sivasankar.
He also claimed that the ‘unusual’ and immature activities of TVK ministers and party functionaries entertain the DMK cadres and the public.