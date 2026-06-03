Immature activities of TVK Ministers amusing: Sivasankar

“The Chief Minister thinks that his duty is to sit in the chair doing nothing. Actually, a CM should work around the clock and should have vast knowledge in every subject or else, he should gain knowledge. We have been in constant touch with the then chief minister Stalin. But, now, the Chief Minister Joseph Vijay is not reachable even to his ministers after 4 pm,” charged Sivasankar.

He also claimed that the ‘unusual’ and immature activities of TVK ministers and party functionaries entertain the DMK cadres and the public.