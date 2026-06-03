Muthusamy: DMK did not conspire against TVK

Speaking to the media during the 103rd birth anniversary event of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in Erode, Muthusamy said the DMK had not engaged in any attempt to obstruct TVK’s political rise. “Claims that DMK conspired against TVK are completely false and politically driven,” he said.

Responding to questions on political criticism, Muthusamy noted that while DMK leader MK Stalin had earlier indicated that the party would observe six months without engaging in major criticism, the DMK could not remain silent on serious law and order issues.

“The DMK has only been insisting on the need to set right law and order issues. Constructive criticism from opposition parties should not be misinterpreted,” he said. Taking a further swipe, Muthusamy said that Chief Minister Vijay had referred to the DMK in harsh terms by calling it an exhausted force.

“The people will decide in the next election what kind of force TVK is,” he said. Referring to recent political developments, he noted the resignations of some AIADMK MLAs who joined TVK, calling such defections unusual in Tamil Nadu politics. On alliance dynamics, Muthusamy said the MDMK continues to remain in the DMK-led alliance as of now, and any final position would be determined through internal discussions.