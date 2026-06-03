Tamil Nadu schools set to reopen on June 4 for 2026-27 academic year

The orientation programme was specifically conducted for teachers taking classes 1 to 3 due to a change in curriculum this year. So far, the textbooks for term one for classes 1 to 3 have been revised and are set to be distributed to students.

The change in curriculum was announced last year by the then DMK government after the State Education Policy (SEP) was released in August 2025.

The work for syllabus change for other classes is under way in Chennai. Teachers from across the State have been brought to Chennai, and are working to revise the syllabus for classes 4 to 10, and 11 and 12.