Tamil Nadu schools set to reopen on June 4 for 2026-27 academic year

CHENNAI: The schools in Tamil Nadu are set to reopen for classes 1 to 12 on Thursday for the new 2026-27 academic year. The reopening was scheduled for June 1, but was postponed due to severe rise in temperatures this summer.
On the reopening day, the School Education Minister A Rajmohan will launch the distribution of educational aids in Chennai. The minister will also inaugurate 21 digital smart boards for students, present awards to high-achieving students, and deliver the ceremonial address.
Meanwhile, the Directorate of School Education held a state orientation programme for elementary school teachers across the State between June 1 and 3. For this, a handbook was released and distributed to the State-level trainers, who coached the teachers.
The orientation programme was specifically conducted for teachers taking classes 1 to 3 due to a change in curriculum this year. So far, the textbooks for term one for classes 1 to 3 have been revised and are set to be distributed to students.
The change in curriculum was announced last year by the then DMK government after the State Education Policy (SEP) was released in August 2025.
The work for syllabus change for other classes is under way in Chennai. Teachers from across the State have been brought to Chennai, and are working to revise the syllabus for classes 4 to 10, and 11 and 12.