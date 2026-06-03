Delivery agent held for sexually harassing woman in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old delivery agent was arrested on Monday for allegedly harassing a woman at her residence in Aminjikarai.
Police said the 31-year-old complainant, who lives with her husband and children, had ordered a product online. On Sunday, the delivery agent went to her house to deliver a parcel. After handing over the package, the delivery agent, identified as Lokesh, asked for water.
When the woman went inside to fetch it, he allegedly followed her into the house. Startled, she turned around, after which he sexually harassed her and fled the scene.
The woman lodged a complaint at the Aminjikarai police station seeking action, after which police tracked the accused and arrested him on Tuesday. The arrested person was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.