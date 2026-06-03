Thanjavur woman sets husband, sister on fire over affair

TIRUCHY: A woman poured petrol over her husband and her sister for having an extramarital affair and torched them alive in Thanjavur on Wednesday, and the police arrested her later.
Chidambaram (60) of Pinnavasal village near Peravurani was a detergent powder vendor living with his wife, Amudha (50). They lived alone after their son and daughter got married and lived separately.
Chidambaram reportedly had an extramarital affair with Amudha's sister, Kannamma (67), for the past 20 years.
As Kannamma had no kids, she moved in with Amudha after her husband's demise and continued her affair with Chidambaram.
Amudha had realised their extra-marital affair only after a long while and had been quarrelling with Chidambaram and Kannamma.
On Tuesday night, Amudha quarrelled with Chidambaram, which lasted till late in the night and later, she went to sleep. However, the frustrated Amudha woke up at around 1.30 am, and saw that both Kannamma and Chidambaram were fast asleep. She poured petrol over them, lit them ablaze and escaped from the house.
On hearing the screaming of both Chidambaram and Kannamma, the neighbours broke open the doors and attempted to rescue the duo. They also passed on the information to the Peravurani police and the fire and rescue department. The rescue personnel rushed to the spot and sent them to Pudukkottai Medical College Hospital, where they succumbed despite treatment.
The Peravurani police registered a case and arrested Amudha. Further investigations are under way.