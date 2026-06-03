Thanjavur woman sets husband, sister on fire over affair

Chidambaram (60) of Pinnavasal village near Peravurani was a detergent powder vendor living with his wife, Amudha (50). They lived alone after their son and daughter got married and lived separately.

Chidambaram reportedly had an extramarital affair with Amudha's sister, Kannamma (67), for the past 20 years.

As Kannamma had no kids, she moved in with Amudha after her husband's demise and continued her affair with Chidambaram.