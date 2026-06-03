Madras High Court adjourns withdrawal pleas in AIADMK general council dispute cases to June 4

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam, PH Manoj Pandian, R Vaithilingam, and JCD Prabhakar, all of whom have joined other parties, have sought to withdraw their challenges to the party's July 11, 2022, general council resolutions. The Madras High Court on Wednesday adjourned the matter to June 4.
On that day, the general council members adopted resolutions abolishing the coordinator and joint coordinator posts, and reviving the post of general secretary – which later went to Edappadi K Palaniswami. A special resolution was also adopted to expel Panneerselvam, Manoj Pandian, Vaithilingam, Prabhakar and others from the party. Challenging these resolutions, the expelled leaders filed civil suits before the High Court, which are pending before the court.
After Panneerselvam, Manoj Pandian and Vaithilingam joined the DMK, and Prabhakar joined TVK and is now the Assembly Speaker, they submitted letters to the High Court Registry seeking permission to withdraw the suits.
Based on these requests, the matters were listed before Justice N Kumaresh Babu. As the letters seeking withdrawal had not yet been placed before the court, the judge adjourned the hearing to Thursday.
Similarly, a suit filed by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami seeking to restrain the Panneerselvam faction from interfering in party affairs and using the party flag and symbol was also listed for withdrawal. Directing the Panneerselvam faction to clarify its stand on withdrawing the case, the judge adjourned the matter to Thursday.