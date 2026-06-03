Tamil Nadu farmers want Maharashtra model crop loan waiver

PS Masilamani, general secretary, CPI-affiliated Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, said the Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced a crop loan waiver to the tune of Rs 36,585 crore, which would benefit around 56 lakh farmers who will get waiver benefits up to Rs 2 lakh. The Maharashtra government also announced an incentive of Rs 50,000 to the farmers who are not defaulters.

"This is a major announcement, and the farmers would get actual benefits, but in Tamil Nadu, the crop loan waiver announcement was a disappointing one. No farmer can avail the benefits due to various conditions," Masilamani said.