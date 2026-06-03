TNPDCL consumers’ grievance meetings to be held on June 4 and 5

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) will conduct consumer grievance redressal meetings in the Egmore, Avadi, Perambur, and Adyar divisions on June 4 and 5.
According to a press release, the meeting for the Adyar division will be held at 10:30 am today. Meetings at Egmore, Avadi, and Perambur divisions will be held at 11 am on June 5 at the redressal centres within the respective divisional office premises.
Meetings will be held at the Executive Engineer’s Office in the following locations:
Adyar division: Ground Floor, 110/33–11 K.V Velachery Substation Campus, Velachery Main Road, Velachery
Egmore division: #53 RV Shastri Salai, 33/11 kV Egmore Substation Campus, Vepery
Avadi division: 230 kV Avadi Substation Campus, Muthapudupet Road, Avadi
Perambur division: #110 KV Sembium Sub-Station Campus, MH Road, Sembium
TANGEDCO stated that officials will be present to hear grievances directly and take appropriate action to resolve them.