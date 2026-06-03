Tamil Nadu

TNPDCL consumers’ grievance meetings to be held on June 4 and 5

According to a press release, the meeting for the Adyar division will be held at 10:30 am on June 4
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CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) will conduct consumer grievance redressal meetings in the Egmore, Avadi, Perambur, and Adyar divisions on June 4 and 5.

According to a press release, the meeting for the Adyar division will be held at 10:30 am today. Meetings at Egmore, Avadi, and Perambur divisions will be held at 11 am on June 5 at the redressal centres within the respective divisional office premises.

Meetings will be held at the Executive Engineer’s Office in the following locations:

Adyar division: Ground Floor, 110/33–11 K.V Velachery Substation Campus, Velachery Main Road, Velachery

Egmore division: #53 RV Shastri Salai, 33/11 kV Egmore Substation Campus, Vepery

Avadi division: 230 kV Avadi Substation Campus, Muthapudupet Road, Avadi

Perambur division: #110 KV Sembium Sub-Station Campus, MH Road, Sembium

TANGEDCO stated that officials will be present to hear grievances directly and take appropriate action to resolve them.

grievance redressal meetings
Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd

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