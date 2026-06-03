Decade on, Appavu ‘wins’ 2016 election

Allowing Appavu’s election petition seeking to declare Inbadurai's victory null and void, Justice G Jayachandran of the Madras High Court observed that the case had remained pending for nearly a decade due to the intervention of the Supreme Court. "If delay caused by courts is going to undermine the spirit of adult franchise and democracy, I fear that this country may also go in the way of other countries that gained independence along with us," Justice Jayachandran said.

The court directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Legislative Assembly Secretariat to replace Inbadurai's name with Appavu's in all official records relating to the 2016–21 Assembly term. It also held that Inbadurai would not be entitled to pensionary benefits for the period, though no other disqualification would follow.