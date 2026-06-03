Metro Rail signs contract to prepare DFR & DPR for a multi-model hub in Guindy

CHENNAI: For the preparation of a Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR) and Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a multi-model hub in Guindy, the Chennai Metro Asset Management Limited (CMAML) here on Wednesday signed a contract agreement.
The contract worth Rs 76.70 lakh has been awarded to CBRE South Asia (P) Limited, New Delhi.
The scope of this assignment will include market studies, transaction advisory services, land use assessments, and preparation of concept plans. The transit hub will focus to ensure smooth connectivity to the suburban Guindy railway station, bus terminus, and Metro station at Guindy.
“The proposed hub has been envisioned to provide seamless and efficient physical integration between the existing transit services. The project is expected to significantly improve commuter convenience, reduce traffic congestion, enhance traffic circulation, integrate commercial infrastructure, and facilitate safer and smoother passenger movement at one of Chennai’s busiest transportation nodes,” stated a CMRL press note.