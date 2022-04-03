Tender for high-security number plates cancelled, court told

Chennai :

Haja Nazirudeen, Additional Advocate General, filed the submission before the first bench comprising Justice MN Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy. The judges were hearing a petition by a private firm, Yarya Sekar Pvt Ltd, challenging a single judge’s order dismissing the company’s petition in 2021. The petitioner sought direction from the government to stop the tenders floated for making high-security number plates for vehicles manufactured before 2019.





The petitioner stated that the tenders were awarded to companies that were not approved by the government On recording the submissions made by the government, the judges dismissed the petition stating that given the tender cancellation notice dated April 1, 2022, the present writ appeal has turned infructuous.

The Tamil Nadu government has informed the Madras High Court that it has cancelled a tender floated in January 2021 to provide the high-security number plates to the vehicles manufactured before 2019.