Power project: Protesters go on rampage in Arunachal

Several police personnel were injured after protesters allegedly hurled stones at them in Pasighat, he said.

The incident took place around 11 pm on Friday after a 12-hour bandh to protest against the hydropower project was over, Pasighat deputy superintendent of police Tony Tatak said.

The agitators vandalised the residences of BJP state unit president and former MLA Kaling Moyong, and Pasighat West legislator Ninong Ering, he said.

The office of the Adi Bane Kebang, the apex body of the Adi community, was also ransacked, the officer said.