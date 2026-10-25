TN among 12 states to build civil defence network trained by Army

The initiative stems from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech, in which he announced the vision of a vibrant civil defence network equipped with modern systems, technologies and contemporary preparedness capabilities to address emerging security challenges.

“The Directorate General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards, Ministry of Home Affairs, is undertaking a first-ofits-kind pilot initiative to strengthen civil defence preparedness through specialised training of civil defence master trainers by the Indian Army,” it said.

Six hundred civil defence master trainers, 50 from each participating state and UT, will be trained by the second week of November through a three-day specialised training programme at designated Indian Army training establishments.