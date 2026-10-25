DT Tress Talk | Why Chennai is losing more strands this monsoon

Dandruff, scalp psoriasis flare-up

Dandruff, also known as seborrhoeic dermatitis, is associated with Malassezia, a yeast that lives on everyone’s scalp and can multiply in warm, humid and oily conditions. During the rainy season, people may wash their hair less frequently, dry it poorly or apply excessive oil, potentially worsening the problem. The result can be itching, greasy yellowish-white flakes and redness. Constant scratching and inflammation can contribute to increased hair shedding.

Scalp psoriasis can also worsen during the monsoon. Reduced sunlight exposure, infections, stress and scratching can all trigger flareups. It looks different from dandruff, presenting as thick, silvery, well-defined plaques that may extend beyond the hairline to the forehead, behind the ears or along the nape of the neck. Scratching or forcibly removing the scales can cause bleeding and damage the hair.