DT Tress Talk | Why Chennai is losing more strands this monsoon

CHENNAI: IF you’ve noticed more hair on your pillow, in the shower drain or tangled in your comb over the last few weeks, you’re not alone. Chennai’s combination of heavy monsoon rain, persistent humidity and a busy dengue season is showing up in clinics as increased hair fall and itchy, flaky scalps. Most cases can be managed. Here’s what is happening and when you should see a doctor.
The northeast monsoon reached south peninsular India on October 15, and the IMD expects a normal season. Chennai receives about 87 cm of rain between October and December, accounting for around 60 per cent of its annual rainfall.
Your scalp feels the effects. Hair that stays damp for hours, sweat trapped under helmets and dupattas, getting soaked during the commute, and tying up hair while it is still wet can all create a warm, moist environment for the scalp.
Dandruff, also known as seborrhoeic dermatitis, is associated with Malassezia, a yeast that lives on everyone’s scalp and can multiply in warm, humid and oily conditions. During the rainy season, people may wash their hair less frequently, dry it poorly or apply excessive oil, potentially worsening the problem. The result can be itching, greasy yellowish-white flakes and redness. Constant scratching and inflammation can contribute to increased hair shedding.
Scalp psoriasis can also worsen during the monsoon. Reduced sunlight exposure, infections, stress and scratching can all trigger flareups. It looks different from dandruff, presenting as thick, silvery, well-defined plaques that may extend beyond the hairline to the forehead, behind the ears or along the nape of the neck. Scratching or forcibly removing the scales can cause bleeding and damage the hair.
This year’s dengue season adds another layer to the problem. Chennai recorded 4,592 cases by the end of September, including 1,293 in September alone.
A high fever, severe illness, significant weight loss or major physical stress can push many hair follicles into their resting phase at the same time. Around two to three months later, these hairs begin to fall out together. This condition is called telogen effluvium. This means people who had dengue in August and September may notice increased hair shedding from November through January, often after they have fully recovered and may have forgotten about the fever.
It can be frightening. You may lose handfuls of hair while washing it and notice that your ponytail has become thinner. The good news is that telogen effluvium usually resolves on its own, with hair growth recovering over three to six months once the trigger has passed. Be patient. Most people need little more than adequate nutrition and time, although persistent or severe shedding may require medical evaluation.
A sudden bout of hair fall this monsoon may be linked to a fever you have already recovered from or a scalp condition aggravated by humidity. Both can often be managed, and fever-related hair shedding is usually temporary. Keep your scalp clean and dry, eat a balanced diet, and consult a doctor about whether blood tests are necessary. See a dermatologist if you notice bald patches or if excessive shedding persists for more than a few months.
—The writer is a plastic and hair transplant surgeon, heading the team at Follicle Hair Clinic