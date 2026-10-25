Coimbatore boy suicide: Minister Rajmohan assures probe free of political interference

CHENNAI: School Education Minister A Rajmohan has assured that an investigation into the death by suicide of a 15-year-old boy in Coimbatore, amid allegations of caste-based discrimination at school, will be conducted without political interference.
Expressing grief over the incident, the minister said, "I have spent a great deal of time trying to address this issue and uproot it," reiterating the need to tackle discrimination and ensure students' emotional well-being.
The boy, A Akilan, was a Class 11 student at a school in Peelamedu, Coimbatore. According to reports, his parents alleged that he had faced caste-based discrimination by fellow students and was distressed about attending school. The allegations are being investigated by the police.
Emphasising the importance of students' mental health, Rajmohan said the School Education Department would focus on addressing the emotional well-being of students and preventing such incidents.
"The emotional well-being of students is paramount, and focus will be placed on addressing that. We have to ensure that students respond and not react to situations," the minister said.
The incident has renewed concerns over caste-based discrimination and the need for schools to provide a safe and inclusive learning environment. The allegations have also raised questions about the support available to students facing harassment and emotional distress.
The minister's assurance comes amid calls for a thorough investigation and accountability in the case. The police are examining the circumstances surrounding the boy's death and the allegations made by his family.