Coimbatore boy suicide: Minister Rajmohan assures probe free of political interference

Expressing grief over the incident, the minister said, "I have spent a great deal of time trying to address this issue and uproot it," reiterating the need to tackle discrimination and ensure students' emotional well-being.

The boy, A Akilan, was a Class 11 student at a school in Peelamedu, Coimbatore. According to reports, his parents alleged that he had faced caste-based discrimination by fellow students and was distressed about attending school. The allegations are being investigated by the police.

Emphasising the importance of students' mental health, Rajmohan said the School Education Department would focus on addressing the emotional well-being of students and preventing such incidents.