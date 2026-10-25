Five-star India Navy downs SAI-NCOE, Bhopal

Rajat Sharma gave Indian Navy the lead with a field goal in the 15th minute, but SAI-NCOE equalized through a field goal by Mohammed Zaid Khan in the 26th minute. Indian Navy regained the lead when Ashis Topno converted a penalty corner in the 35th minute, and Nitesh extended it to 3-1 with a field goal in the 38th minute. Sundra Pandi’s field goal in the 58th minute made it 4-1, and although Bharat Kaushik pulled one back for SAI-NCOE with a field goal in the 59th minute, K Selvaraj struck again in the 60th minute to seal a 5-2 win.

In the second match of the day, Hockey Karnataka (KAR) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) played out a 2-2 draw in a Pool A encounter. PNB made a fast start, with Neeraj scoring a field goal in the 14th minute and Gursimran Singh converting a penalty corner in the 16th minute to make it 2-0.