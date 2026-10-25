Five-star India Navy downs SAI-NCOE, Bhopal

CHENNAI: Indian Navy registered a convincing 5-2 win over SAI-NCOE, Bhopal in a Pool B match on Day 3 of the 97th All-India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament in Chennai on Saturday.
Rajat Sharma gave Indian Navy the lead with a field goal in the 15th minute, but SAI-NCOE equalized through a field goal by Mohammed Zaid Khan in the 26th minute. Indian Navy regained the lead when Ashis Topno converted a penalty corner in the 35th minute, and Nitesh extended it to 3-1 with a field goal in the 38th minute. Sundra Pandi’s field goal in the 58th minute made it 4-1, and although Bharat Kaushik pulled one back for SAI-NCOE with a field goal in the 59th minute, K Selvaraj struck again in the 60th minute to seal a 5-2 win.
In the second match of the day, Hockey Karnataka (KAR) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) played out a 2-2 draw in a Pool A encounter. PNB made a fast start, with Neeraj scoring a field goal in the 14th minute and Gursimran Singh converting a penalty corner in the 16th minute to make it 2-0.
Karnataka mounted a second-half fightback, with Rahul C J pulling one back through a field goal in the 32nd minute and Vishwas G levelling the scores with a field goal in the 52nd minute. Neither side could find a winner in the closing stages, and the match ended in a draw.
In the third match of the day, Indian Railways (RSPB) secured a comfortable 3-0 win over Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL).
Brief Scores: Pool A: Hockey Karnataka 2 (Rahul C J (32) FG; Vishwas G (52) FG) drew Punjab National Bank 2 (Neeraj (14) FG; Gursimran (16) PC); Indian Railways (RSPB) 3 (Yogember (13) PC; Atul (23) FG; Rajbeer (60) FG) beat Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) 0; Pool B: Indian Navy 5 (Rajat (15) FG; Ashis Topno (35) PC; Nitesh (38) FG; Sundra Pandi (58) FG; Selvaraj (60) FG) beat SAI-NCOE Bhopal 2 (Mohammed Zaid Khan (26) FG; Bharat Kaushik (59) FG)