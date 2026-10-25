Tamil Nadu: File assets, liabilities returns by Oct 31, education dept to staff

Employees who fail to submit the returns within the stipulated deadline will be treated as having violated the Tamil Nadu Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, 1973.

The instructions were issued by the Chief Secretary to the Government in a communication dated August 5, 2026, and subsequently circulated by the School Education Department. The directive follows amendments to Rule 7 (3) of the Tamil Nadu Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, which require government employees to file details of their movable and immovable properties, debts and other liabilities annually through the online portal. The submission requirement applies to employees under the respective departments, excluding All India Service officers.

The IFHRMS portal provides separate forms to declare different categories of assets and liabilities. Employees must enter details of immovable properties, including land, buildings, flats and individual houses, in Form I. Movable assets, such as two-wheelers, four-wheelers, jewellery and bank deposits, must be declared in Form II. Debts and other liabilities must be reported in Form III.

To submit the returns, employees must complete all three forms, review the information, make corrections if necessary, confirm the declaration and submit the statement. Employees can download the final report for their records.

The government has also clarified that the date of submission must be mentioned in employees’ annual confidential reports. Filing the statement is also a consideration for preparing promotion panels.

Going forward, employees must submit details of assets and liabilities held as of December 31 every year by March 31 of the following calendar year. For instance, the return for 2026 must be filed by March 31, 2027. Employees have been advised to keep their IFHRMS login credentials secure and ensure timely compliance.