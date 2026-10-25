PMK welcomes govt's move to provide 50K free farm power connections, urges to expedite 4 lakh more

In a statement, Anbumani said the government's decision to end the long wait of farmers and allocate a subsidy of Rs 127.56 crore for the connections was welcome. However, he stressed that the annual allocation must be increased to one lakh connections to clear the backlog within four years.

Anbumani said 47,554 farmers had applied under the Tatkal Scheme following the DMK government's 2025 announcement, paying between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 4 lakh for connections. He also pointed out that 12,566 farmers had applied under the scheme in 2023, but the government had failed to provide connections despite collecting more than Rs 1,250 crore from them.