Helipad prep for V-P's Pasumpon visit, not CM's, clarifies Nirmalkumar

CHENNAI: Balancing caste equations and weighing potential electoral fallout, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has decided against visiting Pasumpon for Thevar Jayanthi on October 30, with a senior TVK leader suggesting that political considerations, rather than security concerns, influenced the decision.
Minister for Law and Energy Resources R Nirmalkumar on Saturday dismissed reports of Vijay's proposed visit, saying the helipad being constructed at Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district was intended for the Vice-President's visit. He said the government had not planned the Chief Minister's visit this year, citing the large crowds expected at the annual commemoration.
"There is no truth in reports that Chief Minister Vijay will visit Pasumpon for Thevar Jayanthi. The helipad is being constructed for the Vice-President's visit," Nirmalkumar told reporters after paying tributes at the Marudhu Pandiyar memorial in Tiruppattur.
He said additional road facilities were being created to manage the crowds expected for the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar and his 64th Guru Pooja.
However, a senior TVK leader offered a different perspective, pointing to the political implications of the Chief Minister's absence from community commemorations.
"Vijay did not personally visit Paramakudi for Immanuel Sekaran's death anniversary, although there were moves to bring him to Pasumpon for Thevar Jayanthi. If he is seen as missing one community, the Devendrakula Vellalars, while recognising and respecting another, the Mukkulathors, it could backfire on the party and affect our future electoral calculations. That is the real reason for the decision. Public safety is not the issue; as Chief Minister, he can manage the arrangements," the party leader told DT Next.
Vijay did not personally attend the September 11 commemoration of Immanuel Sekaran's 69th death anniversary at Paramakudi. Ministers Nirmalkumar and KG Arunraj paid floral tributes there on his behalf, while Vijay honoured Sekaran in a social media post.
Meanwhile, Director General of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal reviewed security arrangements at Pasumpon on Saturday. More than 18,000 police personnel are to be deployed across four southern districts for the October 30 event.