Helipad prep for V-P's Pasumpon visit, not CM's, clarifies Nirmalkumar

Minister for Law and Energy Resources R Nirmalkumar on Saturday dismissed reports of Vijay's proposed visit, saying the helipad being constructed at Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district was intended for the Vice-President's visit. He said the government had not planned the Chief Minister's visit this year, citing the large crowds expected at the annual commemoration.

"There is no truth in reports that Chief Minister Vijay will visit Pasumpon for Thevar Jayanthi. The helipad is being constructed for the Vice-President's visit," Nirmalkumar told reporters after paying tributes at the Marudhu Pandiyar memorial in Tiruppattur.

He said additional road facilities were being created to manage the crowds expected for the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar and his 64th Guru Pooja.