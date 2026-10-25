Government driver leaps to death from 3rd floor trying to evade police in Puzhal

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old driver with the Commercial Taxes department in Chengalpattu died after falling from the third floor of a building while attempting to escape from the police in Puzhal on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as R Rajapandian (42), a resident of Kathirvedu, Puzhal.
A woman had filed a complaint at the Puzhal Police Station in July alleging that Rajapandian had attempted to misbehave with her.
Based on that complaint, the police registered a case under the provisions of the Women Harassment Prevention Act and BNS and had been conducting an investigation. In connection with this case, the police had obtained a signature from Rajapandian on a bond of assurance that he would not harass the woman.
But, a few days ago he had violated the assurance after which a police team went to his house on Friday to conduct an inquiry. Upon seeing the police, Rajapandian went to the third floor of the house to escape from them. From there, Rajapandian jumped onto the cement roof of the neighbouring house.
In that process, the cement roof collapsed and shattered, leaving Rajapandian with grievous injuries. Police took him to the Periyar Nagar Government Hospital. After first aid there, he was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, where he died. Further investigations are underway.