Employment department warned against filing plaints to CM cell on service issues

CHENNAI: The Department of Employment and Training has instructed its staff not to approach Ministers, MLAs or the Chief Minister's Cell with petitions relating to transfers, promotions and other service matters, warning of disciplinary action for violations.
In a circular issued by Additional Director Rajashekar, the department said employees and officials should submit applications concerning their grievances and demands to the head of the department through the proper official channel.
"Approaching Ministers, MLAs or Muthalvarin Mugavari and the CM Cell, bypassing the official channel, will be viewed as a violation of civil service rules. Such practices should be avoided. Staff and officials who violate these instructions will face disciplinary action under the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules," the circular stated.
The circular also cited the Tamil Nadu Government Servants' Conduct Rules, which prohibit government servants from bringing or attempting to bring political or outside influence to bear on any superior authority to further their interests in matters relating to their service under the government.
The department reiterated that employees must follow the prescribed administrative procedures while raising service-related grievances and seeking redressal.