Employment department warned against filing plaints to CM cell on service issues

In a circular issued by Additional Director Rajashekar, the department said employees and officials should submit applications concerning their grievances and demands to the head of the department through the proper official channel.



"Approaching Ministers, MLAs or Muthalvarin Mugavari and the CM Cell, bypassing the official channel, will be viewed as a violation of civil service rules. Such practices should be avoided. Staff and officials who violate these instructions will face disciplinary action under the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules," the circular stated.