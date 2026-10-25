Lulu Group loses Rs 1.64 cr in email fraud

The Kochi City Police registered an FIR on Friday at the Cyber Crime Police Station based on a complaint by Deepak Sreedhar Nair, legal manager of Lulu Group, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

According to the FIR, the fraud allegedly took place between September 2 and 29 this year, when unidentified persons created email addresses resembling those of IE Park SRL, an Italian company that has a long-standing business relationship with Lulu Group.

Posing as representatives of the Italian company, the accused allegedly contacted Lulu Group through the fake email addresses and sent invoices and bank account details for payment of the outstanding amount for gaming equipment purchased, the FIR said.