Expect heavy rain in city, across Tamil Nadu from today: India Meteorological Department

On Monday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Pudukkottai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts. Isolated heavy rain accompanied by squally winds is forecast in The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari.

In Chennai, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 25 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to remain near normal until October 28.

The IMD has warned of hazardous sea conditions as the system intensifies. The sea is likely to be very rough to high over the central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal from Sunday morning, becoming high to very high over the west-central and east-central Bay of Bengal between October 26 and 28. Rough to very rough conditions are also expected along the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep waters and to plan their activities strictly in accordance with official advisories through October 28.