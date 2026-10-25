DMK president Stalin huddles with district secretaries for upcoming bypolls

CHENNAI: president MK Stalin on Saturday reviewed the party's preparedness for the ensuing by-elections to five Assembly constituencies and instructed functionaries to remain ready for the polls, which could be announced at any time.
Stalin held a consultative meeting at Anna Arivalayam with party principal secretary KN Nehru and district secretaries concerned with the five constituencies facing bypolls. He asked the functionaries to identify suitable candidates and submit their names to the party high command.
The meeting focused on Tiruchirappalli East, Viralimalai, Karur, Perundurai and Ambasamudram constituencies.
For Tiruchirappalli East, which fell vacant following the resignation of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Stalin consulted Nehru and Tiruchirappalli South district secretary Anbil Mahesh.
He also held discussions with Pudukkottai North district secretary KK Chellapandian and Karur district secretary V Senthilbalaji regarding the Viralimalai and Karur constituencies, respectively. These seats fell vacant following the resignations of AIADMK MLAs MR Vijayabhaskar and C Vijayabaskar.
For Perundurai and Ambasamudram, Erode South district secretary S Muthusamy and Tirunelveli West district secretary R Avudaiyappan were consulted, respectively. The constituencies fell vacant following the resignations of AIADMK MLAs S Jayakumar and Esakki Subaya.
Stalin instructed the district-level functionaries to identify eligible candidates and forward their names to the party leadership for consideration.
The DMK leadership is closely watching the five constituencies, particularly those in and around the Tiruchirappalli region. Apart from Tiruchirappalli East, the other four constituencies were won by the AIADMK in the previous Assembly election.
Following the party's performance in two recently concluded Assembly bypolls, the DMK leadership is confident of its prospects in the forthcoming contests.
The bypolls are expected to see a four-cornered contest involving the ruling TVK, AIADMK, DMK and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK).