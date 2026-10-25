DMK president Stalin huddles with district secretaries for upcoming bypolls

Stalin held a consultative meeting at Anna Arivalayam with party principal secretary KN Nehru and district secretaries concerned with the five constituencies facing bypolls. He asked the functionaries to identify suitable candidates and submit their names to the party high command.

The meeting focused on Tiruchirappalli East, Viralimalai, Karur, Perundurai and Ambasamudram constituencies.



For Tiruchirappalli East, which fell vacant following the resignation of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Stalin consulted Nehru and Tiruchirappalli South district secretary Anbil Mahesh.



He also held discussions with Pudukkottai North district secretary KK Chellapandian and Karur district secretary V Senthilbalaji regarding the Viralimalai and Karur constituencies, respectively. These seats fell vacant following the resignations of AIADMK MLAs MR Vijayabhaskar and C Vijayabaskar.



For Perundurai and Ambasamudram, Erode South district secretary S Muthusamy and Tirunelveli West district secretary R Avudaiyappan were consulted, respectively. The constituencies fell vacant following the resignations of AIADMK MLAs S Jayakumar and Esakki Subaya.