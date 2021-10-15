Congress worker with criminal record hacked to death in Chennai

Chennai :

The murder was result of turf war among two different gangs over their 'jurisdiction' issues and police had arrested six persons from rival group for the murder of Nagoor Meeran. He is facing number of cases including 2 murders.





Police believe that the Thursday murder was the result of rivalry between Meeran and Robin, a gangster allegedly involved in ganja pedalling and mamool collection.





It started on Thursday morning when Meeran and his associates paid a visit to Robin's house to attack him. As Robin was not at home the gang ransacked the house and returned. Later in the evening Meeran conducted ayudha pooja along with his associates and took a pledge to eliminate Robin within a week's time.





When came to know about it, Robin and his gang cornered Meeran on Ambedkar Street in Adambakkam where later was consuming alcohol with his associates. Seeing Robin, all except Meeran, escaped. Meeran who fought with Robin and others was hacked to death. Police later arrested Robin and two other while three others surrendered on Friday morning. The deceased is vice president of Chennai south youth wing of Congress party, police said.