Not at Governor whims: DMK's allies bat for TVK floor test

CHENNAI: Mounting pressure on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to invite TVK chief C Joseph Vijay to form the government continued on Thursday, with leaders from the CPI, VCK and MNM insisting that the single largest party must be given the first opportunity to prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly.
VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said the Governor should immediately invite Vijay to form the government and allow him to prove his majority in the Assembly after taking the oath.
He criticised the delay in the decision and alleged that the BJP was attempting to interfere in Tamil Nadu politics "from behind the scenes".
He also said the VCK would examine Vijay’s recent statement expressing willingness to work with the Congress and Left parties before deciding its stand.
CPI State secretary M Veerapandian said that insisting that TVK prove its majority before the swearing-in ceremony was inappropriate.
Citing constitutional provisions and Supreme Court judgments, including the SR Bommai case, he urged the Governor to provide adequate time for TVK to establish its majority on the floor of the House.
MNM president Kamal Haasan also urged the Governor to invite TVK to form the government, saying that refusal to do so would amount to disrespecting the people's mandate.
Referring to the Supreme Court ruling in the SR Bommai case, he said the majority must be tested on the Assembly floor and not at Lok Bhavan.
He termed the delay in government formation an embarrassment for the State and a setback to democracy.