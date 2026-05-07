Not at Governor whims: DMK's allies bat for TVK floor test

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said the Governor should immediately invite Vijay to form the government and allow him to prove his majority in the Assembly after taking the oath.

He criticised the delay in the decision and alleged that the BJP was attempting to interfere in Tamil Nadu politics "from behind the scenes".

He also said the VCK would examine Vijay’s recent statement expressing willingness to work with the Congress and Left parties before deciding its stand.