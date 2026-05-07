Madras HC reserves orders on Savukku's bail plea in attempt to murder case

In his plea, Shankar argued that no such occurrence had taken place and that a false story was being fabricated against him. He submitted that he was arrested when he returned to Ongole after visiting his ailing mother in Bangalore, and that while he was in custody, the present case was foisted against him with an ulterior motive to detain him under the Tamil Nadu Goondas Act.

When the matter came up for hearing on Thursday, Shankar's counsel argued that the police were attempting to blow the issue out of proportion when, in reality, no such incident had taken place.

Opposing the plea, Additional Public Prosecutor A Damodaran submitted that Shankar was a habitual offender with 48 cases pending against him. He argued that after his interim bail ended, Shankar ought to have surrendered before the police as a law-abiding citizen, but instead absconded.

In response, Shankar's counsel submitted that most of the 48 cases against him had been filed under the IT Act for giving interviews online.

After hearing the parties, the court reserved orders.