Eco-friendly bicycle riding trail inaugurated at Butterfly Park in Tiruchy

According to the officials, the initiative was introduced under the guidance of R Kanchana, the Conservator of Forests, Tiruchy Circle and the bicycle train was launched by S Krithiga, the District Forest Officer.

A designated path for cycling was established in the butterfly park premises for a distance of one km, and the visitors could enjoy while going round the park and learn about the habitat and varieties of butterflies available in this park, which is Asia’s largest butterfly park.