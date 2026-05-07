Eco-friendly bicycle riding trail inaugurated at Butterfly Park in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: An eco-friendly bicycle riding trail was inaugurated at the Butterfly Conservatory Park in Tiruchy on Thursday in order to help the visitors to explore the premises and enjoy the scenic views surrounded by trees and butterflies amidst the natural habitat.
According to the officials, the initiative was introduced under the guidance of R Kanchana, the Conservator of Forests, Tiruchy Circle and the bicycle train was launched by S Krithiga, the District Forest Officer.
A designated path for cycling was established in the butterfly park premises for a distance of one km, and the visitors could enjoy while going round the park and learn about the habitat and varieties of butterflies available in this park, which is Asia’s largest butterfly park.
There are as many as 10 bicycles ready, suitable for children as well as adults, and a fee of Rs 10 per hour would be collected for the ride. Apart from this, an air-conditioned theatre and toy train rides are also established to attract the visitors.
“We have been instructing the visitors to ride carefully and stick to the dedicated path. We have also been appealing to them not to disturb the butterflies and damage the trees and the vegetation all along the path,” said an official.
The number of bicycles would be increased after the response from the visitors. The park is visited by at least 2.5 lakh people per year, the officials said.