19 districts to get heavy rain on May 8, light showers likely in Chennai

CHENNAI: After a week of noticeably warmer conditions, Tamil Nadu may finally get some relief as the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal through May 13.
In Chennai, light to moderate showers with thunderstorms and lightning are expected, while 19 districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Friday (May 8).
Explaining the weather pattern, the department noted, “A north-south trough and wind discontinuity from north interior Karnataka to the Gulf of Mannar now runs from a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep off south Kerala to southwest Madhya Pradesh, across Interior Karnataka and Maharashtra above mean sea level.”
The weather bulletin also warned of thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph at one or two places. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain near normal across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until May 11
Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, and Karaikal on May 8. Additionally, Karur, Namakkal, and Tiruchy may witness heavy rain until May 10.
The weather bulletin also warned of thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph at one or two places. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain near normal across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until May 11.
On Thursday, Erode recorded the State’s highest maximum temperature at 39.8°C, while Kodaikanal saw the lowest minimum of 10.9°C in the hill areas.
On Friday, Chennai’s maximum temperature is likely to rise to 37°C, with a minimum of around 28°C.