Tiruchy: Woman lodges complaint against TVK's MLA-elect for cheating

According to sources, the Musiri MLA-elect M Vignesh (34), a resident of Lalgudi, along with his wife Sivaranjani, was running CM Builders, a construction firm. It is said that Lakshmi, Managing Director of a private firm, who functions in KK Nagar, approached Vignesh for the expansion of the office building in 2025. Vignesh, who visited the spot, gave an estimate for the construction.

Accordingly, Lakshmi obtained a loan to the tune of Rs 80 lakh from a nationalised bank in the name of her firm and transferred it to Vignesh on various occasions. Vignesh, who commenced the initial works, did not continue with further construction. When Lakshmi inquired about this, Vignesh did not give a proper response and even avoided her phone calls.