CMRL selected for Global Environmental Leadership award

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has been selected for the Global Environmental Leadership Project of the Year 2026 in the transportation sector – Metro Rail category at the GEEF Global Environmental Excellence Awards. The award will be presented on May 22 in New Delhi.
The CMRL press note stated, "From safeguarding sensitive ecosystems through alignment modifications to incorporating green design features in stations and viaducts, CMRL has demonstrated how large-scale infrastructure can advance ecological conservation, climate resilience and fastest canopy recovery in compensatory plantations."
"The award underscores CMRL's leadership in integrating environmental considerations across the planning, construction, and operation of the Metro Rail in Chennai," added the note.
Meanwhile, after the formation of the new government in Tamil Nadu, the public anticipates that the government will inaugurate the first stretch of phase II Metro Rail between Poonamallee Bypass and Vadapalani station via Porur. The work between Porur Metro station and Vadapalani Metro station is currently under way to resume operations by June.