TN election results 2026: Not chemistry, it's all about arithmetic

Later in the day, Vijay’s emissaries met the leaders of CPI, CPM, and IUML, seeking their support to form the government. The Left parties said they would take the final decision in their internal meeting on Friday, while IUML later said it would follow whatever decision that the DMK takes.

Around this time, the Governor issued a formal statement stating why he was not inviting TVK to form the government despite it being the single largest party. “During the meeting, the Governor that the requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly essential for forming the government has not been established.”

Sources told DT Next that the TVK made the mistake of including the names of the five-member Congress contingent in its letter to the Governor, and the latter insisted that since it is a coalition government that the party was mooting, a simple majority was required.

Within an hour after the Governor issued the statement, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami left for Puducherry, where the party’s winning candidates have been accommodated since Wednesday. There, sources close to Palaniswami claimed, he informed them that he had taken an “important decision” and assured them that a good news that would benefit the AIADMK would reach them in a couple of days.

After convincing them, Palaniswami collected individual letters of support from the 47 MLA-elects, sources added. This seems to have gotten the support of the party members, as sources said many of them raised slogans hailing him as next Chief Minister.