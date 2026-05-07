Marsh's century powers LSG to 209/3 in rain-hit clash against RCB

With as many as three rain interruptions causing close to an hour's delay, the contest was eventually reduced to 19 overs per side.

Marsh (111 off 56 balls ) put on a breathtaking display of power-hitting, first stitching a 95-run opening stand with Arshin Kulkarni (17) to lay the platform for LSG’s explosive start, before adding another 70 runs with Nicholas Pooran (38).

Skipper Rishabh Pant then blazed away to 32 not out off 10 deliveries to provide the final flourish.