Pre-monsoon wildlife census begins at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

More than 150 forest personnel are involved in the large-scale operation, which aims to detect the presence of tigers and other carnivores through field indicators such as pug marks, scat samples, and direct sightings. Officials said advanced optical equipment and systematic field observation techniques are being used to enhance accuracy in tracking wildlife across the reserve.

The exercise is being conducted by 29 teams comprising forest staff and volunteers, covering different forest ranges of Mudumalai using the line transect method. Each team is tasked with collecting and recording field data in a structured manner throughout the census period.

All observations and data collected during the survey will be systematically documented using the M-STrIPES application, along with GPS coordinates to ensure precise spatial mapping of wildlife movement and distribution. The census is scheduled to continue until May 12, after which a comprehensive report on tiger and other carnivore populations will be submitted to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).