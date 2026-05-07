Class 1 to 3 textbooks ready, works for Classes 4 to 12 in primary stage

Changes to the school curriculum for the new academic year were announced after the release of the State Education Policy (SEP) in August 2025 by the DMK government, which will be implemented from the 2027-28 academic year. For this, two committees were also formed.

However, for Classes 1 to 3, the textbooks with the new syllabus are ready after completion of printing. For Classes 4 to 12, the new set of textbooks with the old syllabus is also being prepared by the department. The textbooks and the kit with free education materials will be distributed to the students on June 1.