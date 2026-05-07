Vijay for police security only after takeover: TVK

CHENNAI: TVK joint general secretary and MLA-elect CTR Nirmal Kumar said on Thursday that Chief Minister-claimant C Joseph Vijay directed the withdrawal of the convoy and security arrangements provided to him, stating that such formalities can wait till he formally takes over.
Talking to reporters, Nirmal Kumar said the decision to scale down the security presence around Vijay's residence in Neelankarai and Panaiyur office was taken solely on the advice of the TVK president and was not prompted by any administrative development.
"It was our leader Vijay who told the police that he did not require convoy movement or extensive security arrangements at this point, as people, neighbours and motorists were being affected," he said.
According to Nirmal Kumar, the heightened security deployment in and around Neelankarai and Panaiyur over the past few days has led to traffic disruptions and inconvenience for local residents. Vijay, he said, felt that the public should not be subjected to restrictions or delays because of his movement before formally assuming office.
"Due to convoy arrangements and security checks, motorists and residents in the locality were facing hardship. Our leader advised the police not to continue the security cover for now in the interest of public convenience. Once he takes the oath as Chief Minister, the security protocols can resume," he added.
Late on Wednesday night, the convoy vehicles attached to Vijay's security detail were withdrawn. On Thursday morning, police personnel stationed outside his residence were also removed, while metal detectors and other security equipment installed at the premises were dismantled.