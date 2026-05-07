Op Sindoor memorial pillar for Army HQ gets ready in Kumbakonam

TIRUCHY: An eight-foot memorial pillar made of panchaloha to commemorate the Operation Sindoor is being readied at Kumbakonam, which would be installed at the Army headquarters in Delhi.
On April 22, 2025, the militants went on a rampage against the tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming as many as 26 lives. This had triggered tension between India and Pakistan. The Indian defence force launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7 and succeeded in the operation.
Against this backdrop, in order to honour Indian soldiers who had completed the operation, the Shine India Soldiers Welfare Association functioning in Cuddalore decided to make a memorial pillar to commemorate the Operation Sindoor. The association approached Kumar Sthapathi in Kumbakonam and asked for the memorial pillar to be made of panchaloha.
Accordingly, the making of the pillar weighing around 500 kg with the logo of the Indian defence forces with a diameter of two feet and eight feet high was under way at Kumbakonam for the past two months.
“The works would be completed within a couple of days, and this would be sent to the Army headquarters in Delhi in a special vehicle. And this memorial would be installed at the headquarters in commemoration of the Operation Sindoor,” Military Babu, the president of the association, said.
He also said that permission has been granted to install the pillar in Delhi. On Thursday, the office bearers of the association visited the studio at Kumbakonam and paid a floral tribute to the model pillar.