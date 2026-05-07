Op Sindoor memorial pillar for Army HQ gets ready in Kumbakonam

Accordingly, the making of the pillar weighing around 500 kg with the logo of the Indian defence forces with a diameter of two feet and eight feet high was under way at Kumbakonam for the past two months.

“The works would be completed within a couple of days, and this would be sent to the Army headquarters in Delhi in a special vehicle. And this memorial would be installed at the headquarters in commemoration of the Operation Sindoor,” Military Babu, the president of the association, said.

He also said that permission has been granted to install the pillar in Delhi. On Thursday, the office bearers of the association visited the studio at Kumbakonam and paid a floral tribute to the model pillar.