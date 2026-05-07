Chennai: Techie held for creating, sharing morphed obscene pics of colleague

The police said the accused had used photographs taken from her WhatsApp display picture and edited them with AI tools to create fake photos and videos. The fake Instagram account carried the woman's residential location link along with messages inviting strangers to visit her.

The woman immediately lodged a complaint with the Shankar Nagar All Women Police Station. Police registered a case, and during the inquiry, officials traced the fake Instagram activity to the mobile phone of Gauri Shankar. He was later brought in for questioning.