Damaged Kumarappapuram Main Road concerns Madhavaram residents

CHENNAI: Residents of Madhavaram Milk Colony have raised an alarm about the poor condition of the Kumarappapuram Main Road, as it has turned the stretch accident-prone.
The uneven and dusty road has been in this condition for over six months, residents and road users say. The road provides access to Madhavaram Milk Colony from Venugopal Nagar and Kamban Nagar, among others.
As Metro Rail works are under way in the locality, the road sees frequent movement of heavy vehicles that have damaged the road at multiple sections and accumulate dust, which affects small commercial establishments.
Despite the road being in bad shape, college students and newcomers rashly drive their vehicles and often meet in accidents.
S Hariharan of Kamban Nagar said, "The gravel has often been filled on the road to maintain the road surface levels. At least two people fell on the road and met in accidents."
Echoing him was a mobile accessory shop owner who preferred anonymity.
The person said, "College students often attempt to overtake the heavy vehicles and risk their lives. Officials have to take swift action before any untoward incidents happen. Heavy vehicle traffic has accumulated dust in my shop. I have to use a mask to avoid dust allergy and have to clean the shop five times a day."
A Chennai Corporation official said, "The Kumarappapuram Main Road was under the control of CMRL; restoration works have to be done by them." Responding to the concerns, officials of CMRL said they will look into the issue.