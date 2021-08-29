How Clubhouse is creating gig, song opportunities that help budding singers

Chennai :

The popular audio-focused app Clubhouse is becoming a favorite platform for many to voice their opinion. But artists, especially, budding singers and musicians are using this platform to connect with people and showcase their talent.





Music producer and composer Ashwin Vinayagamoorthy, singer Chinmayi Sripada and singer-actor Swagatha S Krishnan have been hosting the first-ever Tamil singing contest show on Clubhouse called Voice of Clubhouse.





Started two months ago, the contest is a launchpad to kickstart the careers of budding playback singers in the Tamil film industry.





Ashwin Vinayagamoorthy, the host of Voice of Clubhouse, says, “With the world reeling through lockdown restrictions, I conceptualized the idea of a virtual reality show where it was all about the art and not about the drama. Thus, Voice of Clubhouse was born. The challenge though was not in conceptualizing the show but executing it. Who would’ve thought the virtual world of audio would connect with people all over the world, from IT professionals to homemakers. Our contestants are from all around the world. From the UK, the US to Vietnam, the show being virtual has enabled people from various backgrounds and time zones to compete on fairgrounds.” One of the contestants Apoorva Ramaseshan entered the show to just test waters and give it a shot. The youngster believes that shows like this in Clubhouse are 100 percent a launchpad for budding musicians.





“A lot of musicians and music composers actively listen to shows in Clubhouse and thereby creating the opportunity for us to be called for a song or gig based on the performance on the show. We interact with a lot of musicians and artists on the show, thereby getting to learn and gain knowledge over various aspects that we wouldn’t have otherwise,” Apoorva Ramaseshan tells DT Next.





She is indeed happy that the show is happening in a virtual space. “Well, there is no camera involved. So our entire concern and concentration are on how we are singing and how we sound and not about how we look on screen. It might not seem like a big deal, but from the point of a performer, it is a huge boon. We don’t have that pressure. Also, we were at a saturation point with social media where I was personally done putting out covers and songs endlessly without much happening or moving me to a different place. To be on the show and have validation for just my voice has given me a new lease of life and it’s something I would’ve never thought of happening in the first place virtually. It’s all-new, fun, and amazing,” she smiles.





Another contestant Ambika Jois got to know about the show through Ashwin’s Instagram post. She hopes that the show can be an effective launchpad for her career in the Tamil music industry. “I’ve performed Tamil songs before but my experience singing in front of experts is limited. I’m very excited to be on board with such beautiful singers. I have so much to learn from every single voice in my batch. Competing in a virtual space is quite a strange experience but it comes with its wonderful perks of having to focus entirely on vocal delivery as opposed to appearance and performance props and style. This process has taught me a lot more about perfecting the nitty-gritty bits of details in what everyone is hearing of me,” Ambika Jois tells us.





What drew Chinmayi Sripada, another host of Voice of Clubhouse, towards the concept Ashwin floated across was the fact that the entire thing happens virtually, with nobody meeting anybody at whatever point. “We didn’t even require people to video call or chat with us at any point. This opens up the possibility for a larger contestant pool to compete, with no restriction on age, location, nationality, background, or education. It was all about a singer’s voice and not about the singer itself in a sense. It was not about how they appeared, not their hair or their clothes,” shares Chinmayi.





According to her, reality shows based on singing often miss the major part — the singing and shed light on everything else for sensationalization. “Even though we keep drama to a minimum, there’s something about hosting a competition live. It’s exciting, you don’t know what will happen next and that sense of urgency and uncertainty is what keeps the listeners, hosts, and contestants glued. It can be anybody’s day or not in a fraction of minutes. There are no redo takes. You’ve got one shot every show,” she says.