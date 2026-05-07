Two elderly persons killed in Coimbatore, Salem

In Coimbatore, Jessi Vincent, a pastor’s mother, who was living alone, was hacked to death at her residence in Karunya Nagar. One of her sons, Stanley, is a pastor.

According to the police, Jessi Vincent had frequent disputes with her neighbour, 47-year-old Noble Watson Thangadurai, over the issue of garbage disposal. A fresh argument between them escalated on Wednesday morning, when the accused allegedly attacked her with a sickle. She collapsed and died on the spot.

On receiving information, the Karunya Nagar police rushed to the scene, recovered the body and sent it to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. The accused was later arrested, and the weapon used in the crime was seized. Police said both the victim and the accused were natives of Kanniyakumari district who had been residing in Coimbatore for several years.