Numbers game puts Vijay’s claim in limbo as Governor seeks clarity

CHENNAI: CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu entered a phase of intense political uncertainty on Wednesday after Chief Minister-claimant C Joseph Vijay formally staked claim to form the government, but Governor in-charge Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar stopped short of committing to an immediate swearing-in and sought clarity on whether the TVK could demonstrate majority support in the Assembly.
Accompanied by senior TVK leaders, N Anand, KA Sengottaiyan, Aadhav Arjuna and KG Arunraj, Vijay met the Governor at Lok Bhavan and submitted letters of support from 112 MLAs, including five Congress legislators. With Vijay having won from two constituencies, TVK's effective strength currently stands at 107, leaving the combine short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member House.
The meeting, however, ended without a formal invitation to form the government due to the fluidity of the post-poll arithmetic despite TVK emerging as the single largest formation in the Assembly.
Highly placed sources said Vijay sought two weeks' time to prove his majority on the floor of the House. Lok Bhavan, however, is learnt to have conveyed that the numbers backing the claim would weigh heavily before any decision on government formation is taken. The grapevine in New Delhi suggested that the Governor was unwilling to allow a prolonged window for a floor test.
Political commentator Sumanth C Raman said constitutional convention favoured inviting the single largest party to form the government and prove its strength on the Assembly floor. Another commentator, Sanjeevi Sadagopan, pointed to precedents in Karnataka and Maharashtra where governments were sworn in before majority tests were conducted.
With Governor Arlekar scheduled to leave for Kerala on Thursday, sources indicated that the swearing-in ceremony is now unlikely before May 10.
The uncertainty has triggered frenetic political activity in Chennai, with TVK intensifying efforts to secure outside support. Party sources said Vijay has reached out to key constituents of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, including the VCK and the Left parties.
Letters seeking support were sent to VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan and the leadership of the CPI and CPM, sources said. While the VCK, which has two MLAs, is expected to take a call on Thursday, the Left parties are likely to decide by May 8. PMK leaders also reportedly met Vijay during the day, though no formal support letter has yet been submitted.
Political commentator Sumanth C Raman said constitutional convention favoured inviting the single largest party to form the government and prove its strength on the Assembly floor. Another commentator, Sanjeevi Sadagopan, pointed to precedents in Karnataka and Maharashtra where governments were sworn in before majority tests were conducted.
With Governor Arlekar scheduled to leave for Kerala on Thursday, sources indicated that the swearing-in ceremony is now unlikely before May 10.