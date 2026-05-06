Numbers game puts Vijay’s claim in limbo as Governor seeks clarity

The meeting, however, ended without a formal invitation to form the government due to the fluidity of the post-poll arithmetic despite TVK emerging as the single largest formation in the Assembly.

Highly placed sources said Vijay sought two weeks' time to prove his majority on the floor of the House. Lok Bhavan, however, is learnt to have conveyed that the numbers backing the claim would weigh heavily before any decision on government formation is taken. The grapevine in New Delhi suggested that the Governor was unwilling to allow a prolonged window for a floor test.