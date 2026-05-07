One man. one country. one walk

What began as a personal challenge gradually took on a larger purpose. “I wanted to understand the real India, not the version we see on television or read about in textbooks, but the one shaped by people, their cultures, their struggles and their everyday lives,” he says. Alongside that, he hopes his journey will speak to young people. “I believe a lot of youngsters today are capable of doing something meaningful, but many don’t have a clear sense of direction. This walk is my way of telling them to think deeper, dream bigger and dare to follow their own path.”

His routine on the road is simple but physically demanding. On most days, Saurabh walks between 25 and 30 kilometres, depending on the weather and terrain. “During peak summer, I walk only in the early mornings and late evenings. I carry a backpack with a tent, a few clothes, and necessities. At the end of the day, I pitch the tent and sometimes, I sleep in temples, gurudwaras, bus stands or roadside dhabas,” he adds.