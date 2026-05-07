One man. one country. one walk

CHENNAI: When Saurabh Dewangan began his all-India walking journey on October 7, 2021, from Raipur in Chhattisgarh, he expected to complete it in three years. Four and a half years later, the 28-year-old has reached Chennai, having walked across 25 states and covered more than 18,000 kilometres, entirely on foot.
What began as a personal challenge gradually took on a larger purpose. “I wanted to understand the real India, not the version we see on television or read about in textbooks, but the one shaped by people, their cultures, their struggles and their everyday lives,” he says. Alongside that, he hopes his journey will speak to young people. “I believe a lot of youngsters today are capable of doing something meaningful, but many don’t have a clear sense of direction. This walk is my way of telling them to think deeper, dream bigger and dare to follow their own path.”
His routine on the road is simple but physically demanding. On most days, Saurabh walks between 25 and 30 kilometres, depending on the weather and terrain. “During peak summer, I walk only in the early mornings and late evenings. I carry a backpack with a tent, a few clothes, and necessities. At the end of the day, I pitch the tent and sometimes, I sleep in temples, gurudwaras, bus stands or roadside dhabas,” he adds.
The journey has also tested him in many ways. The initial months were particularly difficult, with constant foot pain, shoulder strain and exhaustion. “In the beginning, it was very hard. My body is not used to this kind of strain. But after a year, it became part of my routine,” he says. Even now, whenever the pain becomes too much, he takes a break and resumes once he feels better.
Beyond the physical challenges, the journey has also been a deeply human experience. Saurabh has seen different sides of people across the country. “In some places, people come forward on their own to offer food and water. In other places, even if you ask, they refuse,” he says. At the same time, there have been countless moments of kindness strangers stopping to talk, offering encouragement or simply showing curiosity about his journey.
Walking through the country has also introduced him to a wide range of food, culture and traditions. He recalls how certain dishes became favourites along the way. “I really liked rasam, tomato rice, and lemon rice. Odisha’s chhena poda, West Bengal’s rosogolla and Maharashtra’s thecha are among the foods I enjoyed during this journey. Festivals across different states offered another window into the country’s diversity, giving a chance to experience local traditions up close,” he smiles.
Language has been another area of learning. While he admits that southern languages were difficult at first, he has picked up basic phrases to manage daily interactions. The traveller says he can understand a fair amount of Odia and some Bengali, which has helped him connect better with people along the way.
During his journey, Saurabh has also taken time to visit schools, where he speaks to students about environmental awareness and the importance of planting trees. These interactions, he says, are an important part of why he started in the first place, to create small but meaningful conversations.
I believe a lot of youngsters today are capable of doing something meaningful, but many don’t have a clear sense of direction. This walk is my way of telling them to think deeper, dream bigger and dare to follow their own path —Saurabh Dewangan
He has also met fellow travellers who, like him, have chosen unconventional paths. In Puducherry, he met a man skating across the country and another cycling long distances. During the
Mahakumbh 2025, he met a hitchhiker from Madhya Pradesh who had travelled thousands of kilometres and later joined him on foot until Kerala. These encounters, he says, made the journey feel less solitary.
Now heading towards Tirupati, Saurabh expects to complete his journey in about four months, returning to Chhattisgarh. He has not been home once during these four and a half years, staying in touch with his family only through video calls. “My mother was very upset when I started. But now she is fine, and she is excited to see me after all this time,” he says.
Looking ahead, he has a few plans in mind. A theatre actor by interest, he hopes to explore opportunities in the local film industry once he returns home. “I am also considering another walking journey; possibly a 600-kilometre walk in countries like Belarus or Russia with my brother, who is a yoga practitioner, to spread awareness about meditation, well-being and climate issues.”
For Saurabh, the journey has been more than just distance covered. It has reshaped his understanding of people, resilience and purpose. And as he nears the end of this long walk, he leaves behind a simple thought: if an 18,000-kilometre journey can begin with a single step, then any meaningful change in life can begin with one decision.