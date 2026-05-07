TN: Post-election coalition rekindles moment over seven decades ago

After Independence, the then Madras State faced its first Assembly election in 1951-52. In that election, the Congress party failed to secure a clear majority on its own. It later formed the government with the support of the Commonweal Party led by Vanniyar leader MA Manickavelu.

Interestingly, the Congress Party had contested the election as an ally of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which was then a newly emerging political force and had not yet contested under its own symbol.