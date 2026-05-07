Chennai Citizen Connect: Open SWD manholes on Kamarajar Salai increase risk of accidents

CHENNAI: Motorists and pedestrians who use the Kamarajar Salai, Manjambakkam, connecting Inner Ring Road and Madhvarm Redhills Road have raised concerns regarding an alarming safety hazard. Multiple manholes on the Storm Water Drain (SWD) in the road have remained open for more than four months, posing a severe threat to those using the busy road.
According to motorists and pedestrians, the Kamarajar Salai witnesses frequent movement of heavy vehicles, and the thick layer of dust and sand accumulates along the road and SWD. With several people, including men and children, walking close to the open SWD manhole, who will be responsible if anyone falls into the SWD, questioned residents.
R Bharath, a worker in the nearby industry, alleged, “Multiple manholes remain completely uncovered, creating a huge hazard for pedestrians. For the past three months, the situation has remained the same. The Greater Chennai Corporation officials should take swift action before any untoward incident happens.”
Echoing similar concerns, a shop owner on the road said, “The immediate replacement of the missing lid or barricading the manhole can prevent accidents. Posing a severe threat to those using the busy road, the difficulties amplify during nighttime, when visibility is reduced.”
While navigating the road, Ravi, a resident of Vadaperumbakkam who often uses the Kamarajar Salai, alleged that fast-moving vehicles spread the dust in the daytime and disturb visibility. The GCC has to use machinery and workers to clear the accumulation of mud.
An official in the Chennai corporation assured, “I will inform the local officials to address the issue immediately.”