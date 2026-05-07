Chennai: Triplicane resident arrested for illegally selling painkillers

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Royapettah police station apprehended Prakash, 22, a resident of Triplicane, who was found illegally stocking and selling pain relief tablets.



A total of 460 tablets, including 400 Tydol tablets and 60 Nitrosun tablets, were seized from his possession.



Investigations revealed that Prakash had procured the painkillers from Mumbai and was illegally stockpiling and selling them in Chennai. Further investigation also uncovered that the accused has a criminal history, with three prior cases registered against him, including one for attempt to murder.



Prakash was produced before a court which remanded him in judicial custody.