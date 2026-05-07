The man I knew as ‘thambi’ before he became ‘Thalaivar’ Joseph Vijay

“This is not the time for it. I cannot do it just because someone is propping me up. I have to firm up the foundation. But the people of Tamil Nadu will definitely take me there,” he had said.

During that half-hour interview which we recorded in his house, Vijay was his boyish self. When we wrapped up the interview and were shooting remaining visuals inside the room, he invited me to wait inside his house. I chose to go over the video with Lucas while Vijay went inside the room. After some time, some lively noises emanated from the room that disturbed our work, prompting me to knock on the door and brusquely tell him to lower the decibel! Vijay apologised at once and said he was playing indoor cricket with his son. "I enjoy playing cricket, nga," he said. The star was ordinary and extraordinary at the same time, and I almost asked him if I could film that and use the footage as cut-aways.

On another occasion, when yet another one of his films was caught in a tangle before release, I met Vijay for an exclusive interview. He spoke on how the discussions were progressing, but did not ask me to write about it. He left it open, only saying, "I will do another film". He was careful to never diss anyone while speaking with me; not because I, a journalist, would check with the other party, but he was that kind of a person. He has never put down anyone else, in all the years I have known him.