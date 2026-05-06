Private bank ATM broken open, Rs 1.05 lakh stolen in Krishnagiri

Hosur, to refill cash and found the shutter closed from the outside. On gaining access, they discovered that the ATM had been forcibly damaged and cash stolen.

The theft is believed to have taken place during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Following a complaint, cops from the Hudco Police Station rushed to the scene and launched an investigation.

A case has been registered, and CCTV footage from the area is being examined. Preliminary findings indicate that the suspects gained entry into the kiosk late at night, damaged the ATM, and stole the cash before securing the shutter while leaving the spot.

Further investigation is under way to trace the culprits.